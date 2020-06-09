New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 67.84%. The business had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Sloves purchased 3,600 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $26,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,553.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan L. Tyson purchased 10,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,932.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 63,600 shares of company stock worth $368,812 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,274,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,749,000 after buying an additional 29,269 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $63,713,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 26,637 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

