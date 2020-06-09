NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $432.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.54. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $304.65 and a 1-year high of $505.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.67.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.11 by $1.56. The business had revenue of $559.42 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 43.71%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

