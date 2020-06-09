NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,035 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Feinberg Stephen acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $268,574,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 165,946 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $66,251,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 23.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,721,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,890,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEX opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 3.55.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $627.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.34 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEX. Stephens upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.30 to $3.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.60.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

