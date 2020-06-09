Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NVAX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised Novavax from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Novavax from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.19.

Get Novavax alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.33. Novavax has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Young bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $73,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth about $7,097,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 14,736.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.