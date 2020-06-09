Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of ear, nose and throat products. The company’s platform consists of OP-01 Foam Platform and OP-02 Surfactant Program. Novus Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Irvine, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.78.

Shares of NVUS stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Novus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.76.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.31). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novus Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.51% of Novus Therapeutics worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

