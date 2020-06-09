Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stake Reduced by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 21.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Nucor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 27,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $58.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nucor from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.31.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

