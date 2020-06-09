Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Position Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 627.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $4,391,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nutrien from $49.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Consumer Edge downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Nutrien stock opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $55.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

