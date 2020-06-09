Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OPI. TheStreet downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JMP Securities started coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Office Properties Income Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 205.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.47.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.09). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,779,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,751,000 after acquiring an additional 304,369 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,390,000 after buying an additional 16,842 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 35.2% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 92,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 24,026 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 102,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 19,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

