ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.05.

ON stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.11 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $297,715.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,004.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

