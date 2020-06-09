Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.24). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,758,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter worth about $25,684,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 79.5% during the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,042,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,377,000 after buying an additional 2,232,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,068,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,712,000 after buying an additional 1,677,749 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,593,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,187,000 after buying an additional 979,193 shares during the period. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

