Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,188,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 739,952 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.91% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $12,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEB. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 277,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 32,713 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 227,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 53,658 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 520.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 24,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.69. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $29.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $269.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.72 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

