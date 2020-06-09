Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

PNR stock opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. Pentair PLC has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.04 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNR. UBS Group increased their target price on Pentair from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pentair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pentair from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

