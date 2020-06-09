People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 24.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,187 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,490 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 2,383.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,003,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,965,000 after acquiring an additional 963,447 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Monday, March 30th. Compass Point initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

In related news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $156,125.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R David Rosato acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PBCT stock opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $17.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $519.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.17 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

