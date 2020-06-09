Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

PNFP has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

PNFP opened at $48.98 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 9,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $376,002.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,661.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,950. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 262,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,776,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.