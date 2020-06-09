Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Invests $5.46 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,566.61.

AMZN stock opened at $2,524.06 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,525.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,238.46 billion, a PE ratio of 120.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,404.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,032.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

