Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 215.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,077 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Pinterest worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Pinterest from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura reduced their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $271.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.69 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 73.06% and a negative net margin of 120.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $26,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 36,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $673,571.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 350,941 shares of company stock valued at $7,154,032.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.