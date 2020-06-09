Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. Sells 35,776 Shares of Stock

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 35,776 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $178,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PLUG opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83. Plug Power Inc has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 38.85% and a negative return on equity of 169.08%. The business had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 443.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter worth $43,000. 43.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. BidaskClub downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Plug Power from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Plug Power from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

