PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,004 Shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $32,565.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,652,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GBX opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.74.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $623.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

GBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

