PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 471.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $851.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported ($3.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $485.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $156,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 299,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,420.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 47,000 shares of company stock worth $512,800. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

