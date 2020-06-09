PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,482 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $70,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $687,326,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,949 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,009,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,029,000 after acquiring an additional 757,348 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 976,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,945,000 after acquiring an additional 654,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,204,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,932,000 after acquiring an additional 627,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 10,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $131.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.93.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

