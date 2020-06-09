PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 136.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Albany International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International stock opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $92.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $235.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.25 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on AIN. TheStreet cut Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sidoti cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

