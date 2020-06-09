PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,516 Shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELY. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Callaway Golf from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

NYSE:ELY opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.97. Callaway Golf Co has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $442.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

