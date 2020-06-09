PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Enstar Group by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 48,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Enstar Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESGR shares. TheStreet lowered Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

In related news, Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESGR opened at $164.60 on Tuesday. Enstar Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $94.58 and a fifty-two week high of $213.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 253.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.