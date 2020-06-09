PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPX Flow were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,010,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,145,000 after buying an additional 1,537,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SPX Flow in the fourth quarter worth $31,749,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in SPX Flow by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,309,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,009,000 after acquiring an additional 424,907 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its stake in SPX Flow by 49.6% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 964,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,578,000 after acquiring an additional 319,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Flow during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,751,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLOW stock opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. SPX Flow Inc has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.90.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.78 million. SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPX Flow Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on SPX Flow from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered SPX Flow from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SPX Flow currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

