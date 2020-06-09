Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stake Cut by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter worth $5,797,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PII stock opened at $102.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 2.10. Polaris Industries Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $104.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. Polaris Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.24%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PII. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $81.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

