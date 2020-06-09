Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 82,192 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $11,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,359,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in MAXIMUS by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 917,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $68,217,000 after buying an additional 468,326 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MAXIMUS by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,601,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,104,000 after buying an additional 422,836 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MAXIMUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,963,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MAXIMUS by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,467,000 after buying an additional 192,262 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $651,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMS opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.92. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.91.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $818.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.28 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 17.09%. MAXIMUS’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MAXIMUS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

MAXIMUS Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

