Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,873 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Flowers Foods worth $12,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 131,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.04. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $25.08.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,659,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,850.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

