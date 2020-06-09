Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Hamilton Lane worth $12,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,184,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,798,000 after buying an additional 261,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,861,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,039,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,933,000 after purchasing an additional 80,057 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 811,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,359,000 after purchasing an additional 132,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,911,000 after purchasing an additional 61,887 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $66.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hamilton Lane Inc has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $76.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business had revenue of $76.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 54.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLNE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

