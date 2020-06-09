Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,299 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Solaredge Technologies worth $11,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 94.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,898,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 1,664.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 93,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 87,779 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 63.8% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 72,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 28,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

Solaredge Technologies stock opened at $150.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $152.93.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $431.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.16 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 23,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $3,148,104.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,021.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $337,810.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $25,653,946.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,003 shares of company stock worth $11,232,498. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEDG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $157.00 to $126.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.