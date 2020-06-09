Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.81 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,211 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of CF Industries worth $11,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CF. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 379.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in CF Industries by 39.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 411,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,190,000 after buying an additional 117,093 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 7.2% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in CF Industries by 469.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 53,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 44,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CF opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.29.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

CF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on CF Industries from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $58,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at $505,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

