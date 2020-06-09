Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.95 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,543,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,955,000 after purchasing an additional 520,485 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,969,000 after purchasing an additional 58,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,741,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,470,000 after acquiring an additional 86,437 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $73.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.10. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

