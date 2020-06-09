Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.99 Million Holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,043 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $11,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,654,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $139.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.69. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $151.03.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. TheStreet upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

