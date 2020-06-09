Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of PerkinElmer worth $12,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 8.0% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 22.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 26.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $756,030.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $105.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $105.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $652.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

