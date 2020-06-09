Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 174,827 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of American Campus Communities worth $11,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 99,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.05. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $50.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.12 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACC shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

