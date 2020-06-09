Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,555 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Forward Air worth $11,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FWRD. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 211.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,399,000 after purchasing an additional 48,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 23.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

FWRD stock opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $72.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.30 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FWRD shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

