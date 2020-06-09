Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 121,829 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 121,829 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $11,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EV. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 1,599.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 57,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 495,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 352,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,468,000 after acquiring an additional 70,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of NYSE:EV opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.19. Eaton Vance Corp has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.55 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Eaton Vance Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

