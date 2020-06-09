Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 134,085 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134,085 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Highwoods Properties worth $11,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 179,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 41,592 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 70,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average of $43.19. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 41.50%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HIW shares. Mizuho upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wood & Company upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

