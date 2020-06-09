Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 150,148 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150,148 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of National Instruments worth $12,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in National Instruments in the first quarter worth $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Instruments in the first quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NATI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.75. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.03. National Instruments Corp has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $47.89.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $309.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.11 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.39%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

