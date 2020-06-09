Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,998 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 459,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,998 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $11,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Mueller Industries by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLI shares. Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

In other news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 6,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $197,543.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,869.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,196 shares of company stock valued at $446,064. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MLI opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.11.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $602.92 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.86%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

