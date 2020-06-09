Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 20,032 Shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $12,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Nevro by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,108,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nevro by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVRO shares. UBS Group upgraded Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nevro from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nevro from $113.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.77.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro stock opened at $126.91 on Tuesday. Nevro Corp has a 12 month low of $60.51 and a 12 month high of $148.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.79 and its 200-day moving average is $117.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $87.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.70 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

