Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,480 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of The Western Union worth $11,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in The Western Union by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000.

The Western Union stock opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra cut their target price on The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

