Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 63,394 Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,394 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of NorthWestern worth $11,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,607 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.5% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 105,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 12.1% during the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NWE stock opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NorthWestern Corp has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $80.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.36.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $335.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

NWE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sidoti downgraded NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

