Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Stock Position Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 708.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,671 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 535.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 115.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Quanex Building Products Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $20.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $501.17 million, a P/E ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Quanex Building Products in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Quanex Building Products from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Sidoti dropped their price target on Quanex Building Products from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanex Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

