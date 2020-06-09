Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,855,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,226 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.21% of Rayonier worth $67,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Rayonier by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 110,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 21,609 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Rayonier by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 140,527 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Rayonier by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Rayonier by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 400,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Rayonier from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Rayonier had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $259.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.