Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.05 million. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of Rev Group stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Rev Group has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 2.92.

In related news, CFO Dean J. Nolden bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,892. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $414,660 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on REVG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Rev Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Rev Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Rev Group from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rev Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rev Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

