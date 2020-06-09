Richard A. Firehammer, Jr. Sells 430 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock

Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) SVP Richard A. Firehammer, Jr. sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $21,323.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UEIC opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $686.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Universal Electronics Inc has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.90.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.19 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 1.45%. Equities analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 42,368 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UEIC shares. BidaskClub raised Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Universal Electronics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

