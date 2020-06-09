RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Holdings Decreased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,224 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 113,786 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 299,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 62,914 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RLJ opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 1.79. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $18.37.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.45). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $9.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

