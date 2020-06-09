Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 469 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 257.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Davita were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Davita by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davita in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Davita in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Davita in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Davita alerts:

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $47,261.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Diaz sold 5,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $473,833.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,882.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,377 shares of company stock worth $1,003,186 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Davita stock opened at $87.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.00 and a 200-day moving average of $77.04. Davita Inc has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $90.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Davita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.