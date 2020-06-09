Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,828,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $21.04. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $23.96.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

