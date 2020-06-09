Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,143,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,226,000 after purchasing an additional 376,719 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the first quarter valued at about $4,004,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $3,181,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,036,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter.

CAF stock opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $22.48.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

